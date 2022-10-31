Arkansas man missing for days after failing to return from hike at Buffalo National River

An Arkansas man is missing after he never returned from a hike at the Buffalo National River last week, officials said.

The search for Clinton "Preston" Smith, 67, entered its third day Monday along the Hemmed-in-Hollow Trail in Newton County, the National Park Service (NPS) said.

Bloodhounds were deployed on Saturday, but rainy conditions in the afternoon temporarily stalled the search.

Officials said no further volunteers are needed at this time.

THREE UTAH CLIMBERS RESCUED IN ‘MIRACLE’ ON MT. OLYMPUS DURING STORM

Smith, from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black shirt.

Authorities asked anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts to contact Buffalo National River’s emergency dispatch personnel at 888-692-1162.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Buffalo National River is America’s first national river and is one of the few remaining undammed rivers in the lower 48 states, according to the NPS.