Arkansas
Arkansas giving away a free bridge

By | Associated Press

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department is looking for a good home for a historic North Little Rock bridge before it builds another one to replace it.

The department says it will give the Locust Street Overpass away to any government or entity that will move it and accept ownership.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that federal law requires the department to unload the 80-year-old bridge because it's eligible for inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places.

The department says that whoever takes it must preserve its history and take on financial responsibility for maintenance. The owner won't receive preservation reimbursement money, which is sometimes available.

The deadline to express interest in the bridge is Sunday. The department hasn't received any inquiries yet.