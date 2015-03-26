Arizona woman arrested in crash that killed immigrants

Police have arrested an Arizona woman on suspicion of crashing an SUV packed with illegal immigrants as she fled from U.S. Border Patrol agents, killing four and injuring seven others.

Casa Grande police arrested 29-year-old Angela Celaya Gonzalez of Eloy on four counts of second-degree murder on Tuesday, the same day she was released from a Phoenix hospital where she was treated for injuries from the crash.

Police say her bond was set at $2 million. Gonzalez does not yet have an attorney.

Police say Gonzalez was fleeing agents when the SUV she was driving crashed into a wall and rolled into a yard on May 2.

Police say the crash left a trail of auto parts and bodies.

Gonzalez is suspected to be the smuggler of the group.