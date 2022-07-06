Arizona troopers discover nearly 100 pounds of meth during traffic stop, authorities say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Arizona man was arrested last month after state troopers discovered nearly 100 pounds of methamphetamine hidden inside his truck, authorities said Tuesday.

Troopers stopped a GMC Sierra pickup truck June 23 for moving violations along I-8 in the city of Roll in Yuma County, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

"During the traffic stop, the trooper observed indications of criminal activity," DPS said.

The trooper searched the vehicle and found approximately 93.5 pounds of methamphetamine concealed throughout the truck, according to the department.

Troopers arrested the driver, 27-year-old Jesus Alvarado-Flores, of Yuma.

Alvarado-Flores faces charges of possession and transportation of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was being held at the Yuma County Jail.