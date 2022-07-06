Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arizona
Published

Arizona troopers discover nearly 100 pounds of meth during traffic stop, authorities say

Troopers arrested Jesus Alvarado-Flores on I-8 in Yuma County, Arizona

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Arizona man was arrested last month after state troopers discovered nearly 100 pounds of methamphetamine hidden inside his truck, authorities said Tuesday.

Troopers stopped a GMC Sierra pickup truck June 23 for moving violations along I-8 in the city of Roll in Yuma County, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

"During the traffic stop, the trooper observed indications of criminal activity," DPS said. 

The trooper searched the vehicle and found approximately 93.5 pounds of methamphetamine concealed throughout the truck, according to the department.

ILLEGALLY MADE FENTANYL FUELING HISTORIC DRUG CRISIS ACROSS US

Jesus Alvarado-Flores was arrested on multiple drug charges.

Jesus Alvarado-Flores was arrested on multiple drug charges. (Yuma County Sheriff's Office)

Troopers arrested the driver, 27-year-old Jesus Alvarado-Flores, of Yuma.

Alvarado-Flores faces charges of possession and transportation of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

  • Meth seized in Yuma County
    Image 1 of 2

    A trooper discovered 93.5 pounds of meth hidden throughout the pickup truck, authorities said. (Arizona Department of Public Safety)

  • Traffic stop drug bust in Roll Arizona
    Image 2 of 2

    The traffic stop occurred on I-8 in Roll, Arizona, on June 23, authorities said. (Arizona Department of Public Safety)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He was being held at the Yuma County Jail.