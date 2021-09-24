College students confront White peers with 'Police Lives Matter' sticker: 'You are racist'

Two white students appearing to be on Arizona State University’s campus were confronted over a "racist" sticker on a computer reading "Police Lives Matter" and were told to leave the area, according to a viral video of the incident.

"You're offensive. Police lives matter?" says a woman who confronts two White male students appearing to study in a campus facility in the video, which has more than 1 million views on social media.

The camera focuses on the two male students studying at a desk in an area on campus the female student says is a "multicultural space." One of the male students has a sticker on his computer reading "Police Lives Matter," while the other student is seen wearing a shirt saying, "Did Not Vote For Biden."

"We've got a Police Lives Matter sticker and we're getting kicked out. Can’t do school," the student wearing the anti-Biden shirt says as he also holds up his phone, appearing to also record the confrontation.

The other students respond that the sticker is making them "uncomfortable."

"You're white, do you understand what a multicultural space is? It means you're not being centered," the students filming tell the white students.

"White’s not a culture?" the student in the anti-Biden shirt says.

"White is not a culture, say it again to the camera, you think whiteness is a culture."

"This is the violence that ASU does and this is the type of people that they protect. Okay, this white man thinks he can take up our space. And this is why we need a multicultural space, because they think they can get away with this s--t," the student continues, appearing to refer to Arizona State University.

ASU did not immediately respond to Fox News’s multiple requests for comment on the video.

The students filming go on to say that the majority of facilities on campus "centers" the White students, and them being in the "multicultural space" "is peak white sis male bulls--t." Another student is heard saying, "we're asking you to leave if you have any consideration for people of color."

"You are racist. Your sticker’s racist because police, that's a job, you can choose to be a police. I didn't choose to be black," the student continues. "You can choose to be a cop. You can choose to kill people with a badge and you're protecting that s--t, which means that you're racist."

The student with the police sticker eventually fires back right before the video ends: "I'm working 60 hours a week and going to school because my parents don't just give me money."

The video has since gotten fierce pushback on social media, racking up views and critics who say it is an example of "racism & harassment" against the two white male students.

