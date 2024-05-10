Arizona State places police chief on leave amid complaints of alleged actions during anti-Israel protest

The campus police chief at Arizona State University has been placed on leave for his alleged actions during anti-Israel protests.

Michael Thompson was put on administrative leave as university officials review complaints filed against him stemming from April 26 and 27, the school told Fox News Digital in a statement.

"ASU Police Chief Michael Thompson has been placed on paid administrative leave, per university policy, pending a review of complaints filed related to his actions on April 26-27, 2024. Assistant Chief John Thompson has been named Acting Chief," the statement said.

"The ASU Office of General Counsel is directing a review of actions surrounding the establishment and removal of an encampment on the Alumni Lawn. Upon completion of the review, ASU will provide an update on its findings," it continued.

The nature of the complaints was not disclosed.

Nearly 70 people were arrested between the evening of April and the early morning hours of the next day as anti-Israel protests raged on ASU's Tempe campus.

A list of demands from protesters promoting the demonstration on social media included the university ending all research exchanges and partnerships with Israel, abolishing ASU Police and the Tempe Police Department, and a call for the university's president, Michael Crow, to resign immediately, FOX Phoenix reported.

At a May 2 news conference, the protesters said the arrests were an example of police overreach.