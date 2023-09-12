Expand / Collapse search
Arizona resident's new truck stolen, disassembled in less than 24 hours: 'They’re not messing around'

Jimmy Juber's neighbor said the theft only lasted two minutes

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published
Arizona thieves disassembled and towed a resident's pickup truck in an unusual scheme last week.

The incident took place early Sept. 5 near 22nd Avenue and North Valley Parkway, according to FOX 10 Phoenix. Surveillance footage of the scene showed a white pickup truck hauling the stolen vehicle in the early hours of the morning.

Victim Jimmy Juber told FOX 10 that the vehicle was a 2023 GMC Denali. He owned the car for a mere 10 months before the theft.

"We have OnStar. Thieves these days are so clever," Juber said. "They disable everything, tow it, and off they go."

Stripped-down stolen truck in junkyard

Arizona thieves disassembled and towed a resident's recently-purchased pickup truck in an unusual scheme. (Jimmy Juber via FOX 10 Phoenix)

"They’re not messing around. They’re pretty quick in what they were doing," he added.

Juber's neighbor Bobby Wolf said that the theft only took around two minutes. The thieves quickly attached the truck to theirs and left immediately.

The truck's cab, or driver's compartment, was recovered Sept. 6. The thieves removed it from the truck, stripped it and then dumped it.

According to FOX 10, the scheme closely resembles a car theft incident that happened in nearby Peoria last year. A white pickup truck had also towed an unsuspecting owner's GMC Denali truck.

Cab of stolen truck in junkyard

The truck's cab, or driver's compartment, was recovered a day after the theft. (Jimmy Juber via FOX 10 Phoenix)

The Phoenix Police Department is actively investigating the incident. Anyone with information about the theft is encouraged to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377).

"Property Crimes Detectives are actively working leads in the case.  We don’t have any updates specific to the case," the Phoenix Police Department told Fox News Digital. "No arrests have been made in the case to date."