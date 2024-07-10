Expand / Collapse search
CRIME

Arizona rancher George Alan Kelly has charges dismissed in migrant shooting case

An Arizona jury voted to acquit Kelly 7-1 in April

Audrey Conklin By Audrey Conklin Fox News
Published
Arizona rancher George Alan Kelly defense consultant alleges 'political prosecution' Video

Arizona rancher George Alan Kelly defense consultant alleges 'political prosecution'

Dr. Ron Martinelli, a consultant for George Alan Kelly's defense, spoke to Fox News Digital about the prosecution of the elderly rancher, costing the poor border county upwards of $1 million.

An Arizona judge on Tuesday dismissed the case against rancher George Alan Kelly, who was charged with murder after shooting a Mexican national on his border property.

Kelly, 75, was accused of fatally shooting Gabriel Cuen-Buitimea, 48, on his 170-acre cattle ranch near Keno Springs outside Nogales, Arizona, on Jan. 30, 2023. 

Santa Cruz Superior Court Judge Thomas Fink said the State "has decided not to retry this case following mistrial because another jury would not convict the defendant based upon the same evidence."

"At best, another hung jury would result. More likely, another jury would acquit," Fink wrote.

ARIZONA RANCHER GEORGE ALAN KELLY DEFENSE SAYS ‘LONE HOLDOUT' JUROR BLOCKED ACQUITTAL, STATE WEIGHS 2ND TRIAL

Kelly mugshot

George Alan Kelly, 73 at the time, was accused of shooting a Mexican man on his property in January 2023. (Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Santa Cruz County prosecutors in April decided not to retry Kelly after Fink declared a mistrial due to a hung jury. Jurors voted in favor of acquitting Kelly 7-1 of second-degree murder or the lower counts of manslaughter, negligent homicide or aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

In his decision, the judge cited a lack of physical evidence and witnesses despite the fact that the shooting occurred more than a year ago; the bullet that allegedly killed Ramirez was never located.

ARIZONA RANCHER DEFENSE CONSULTANT CLAIMS 'CARTEL INFLUENCE' IN MURDER PROBE, RIPS SHERIFF'S PAST COMMENTS

Border-Rancher-Migrant-Killed

Santa Cruz County prosecutors in April decided not to retry Kelly after Fink declared a mistrial due to a hung jury.  (Mark Henle/The Arizona Republic via USA Today Network, FILE)

The judge also questioned whether the only witness named who came forward, Daniel Ramirez — a man who was walking with Cuen-Buitimea on the night he died — "would even be around for another trial."

Ramirez testified that he has tried and failed to cross the border 10 times. "There is no assurance that his whereabouts would be known in the future," Fink said.

ARIZONA RANCHER GEORGE ALAN KELLY'S WIFE TESTIFIES IN MURDER TRIAL, DESCRIBES ARMED MEN NEAR BORDERLANDS HOME

Arizona Judge Thomas Fink walks out of rancher George Kelly trial

Arizona Superior Court Judge Thomas Fink walked out of the trial of rancher George Kelly, who is charged with murder in the death of a Mexican national on his border property. (Santa Cruz County, Arizona | Pool)

Prosecutors have said that jurors' opinions about the border may have impacted their decision-making in Kelly's trial, but Fink said that is only speculation.

The judge described the jury as "rational and diverse" in their 7-1 decision to acquit Kelly.

George Alan Kelly enters Courtroom Three for his preliminary hearing, February 22, 2023, in Nogales Justice Court, 2160 North Congress Drive, Nogales, Arizona.

The judge described the jury as "rational and diverse" in their 7-1 decision to acquit Kelly. (Mark Henle-USA TODAY NETWORK)

"The court finds that the State is not able to articulate a reasonable basis for holding this case ‘open’ with a dismissal without prejudice. The interests of justice are not served by the dismissal without prejudice for a case that cannot and will not be re-tried," Fink wrote. "The interests of justice are not advanced where the only thing to be accomplished by a dismissal without prejudice … is the harassment of the Defendant."

Fox News' Stepheny Price contributed to this report.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.