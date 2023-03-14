Expand / Collapse search
Arizona
Published

Arizona police find unidentified body in Phoenix canal

AZ officers are still investigating the incident

Associated Press
A body was recovered from a west Phoenix canal on Tuesday, according to authorities.

Phoenix police said the body was discovered found around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

They said officers responded to an injured person call that was initially reported as a water rescue.

When they arrived, they found a body in the water.

The body has not been identified and police said details are limited at this time as officers actively investigate the incident.