Arizona officer shot, one person detained at Amtrak station, reports say
Authorities have not confirmed what type of injuries were sustained.
An Arizona police officer was shot Monday and one person was taken into custody at an Amtrak station, according to media reports.
The shooting occurred around 8 a.m. at the train station in downtown Tucson, the Tucson Police Department told Fox News.
Police did not confirm whether an officer was shot but KOLD-TV reported an officer was injured from gunfire.