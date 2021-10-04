Expand / Collapse search
Arizona officer shot, one person detained at Amtrak station, reports say

Authorities have not confirmed what type of injuries were sustained.

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
An Arizona police officer was shot Monday and one person was taken into custody at an Amtrak station, according to media reports. 

The shooting occurred around 8 a.m. at the train station in downtown Tucson, the Tucson Police Department told Fox News. 

Police did not confirm whether an officer was shot but KOLD-TV reported an officer was injured from gunfire. 

