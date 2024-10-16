Expand / Collapse search
Arizona

Arizona man who admitted to murdering his wife receives his sentence

Daniel Paduchowski initially reported that his wife, Kelly, had been missing in the Flagstaff area

By Scott McDonald Fox News
Published
An Arizona man who pleaded guilty to killing his wife this summer learned his fate on Tuesday.

Daniel Paduchowski was sentenced to 16 years in prison for the murder of his wife, Kelly, in June. 

Authorities said that Daniel Paduchowski initially reported that his wife had been missing in the Flagstaff area. Police eventually became suspicious before arresting him.

Daniel Paduchowski was sentenced to 16 years in prison after admitting to the murder of his wife, Kelly.

Daniel Paduchowski was sentenced to 16 years in prison after admitting to the murder of his wife, Kelly. (Flagstaff Police Department)

Tuesday’s proceedings revealed a motive for the killing, which was that Kelly had planned on divorcing Daniel, according to Kelly’s loved ones. The findings also revealed that Daniel tried covering up the murder by texting Kelly’s mother on her phone.

Gavel in court room

Judge gavel, scales of justice and law books in court. (Brian A. Jackson/South Florida Sun Sentinel) (Getty Images )

Daniel admitted to a judge on Tuesday that he felt something overtake him during the murder, and that he was sorry for what he did.

The family, who was present at Tuesday’s proceedings, described Kelly as a kind, courageous and loving mother. The family issued a statement that was read on their behalf.

Daniel was also sentenced to other charges surrounding the second-degree murder charge, and those sentences will run concurrently with the 16 years for murder.