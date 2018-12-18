Arizona man gets prison term for threats against President Trump

An Arizona man was sentenced Monday to 37 months in federal prison for threatening to fatally shoot President Trump earlier this year, prosecutors said.

Jerrod Hunter Schmidt, 39, of Kingman, called Nebraska prosecutors in April and left threatening voicemails, saying he was going to “put a bullet” in Trump’s head and kill three Nebraska officials, including Gov. Pete Ricketts, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said.

Federal court documents cited by the Arizona Republic indicate that officials identified Schmidt and alerted law enforcement agencies.

MAN CHARGED WITH MAKING DEATH THREATS OVER TRUMP EDITORIALS

Schmidt was found guilty in September of two counts of threatening the president of the United States and two counts of making interstate threatening communications, Tucson's KOLD-TV reported.

After serving his prison sentence, Schmidt will be on three years of supervised release, officials said.

Schmidt reportedly served nine years in prison for child molestation in Nebraska, according to a federal complaint. Schmidt filed motions in Nebraska’s appeals court claiming he was owed money for wrongful imprisonment, the Republic reported. His conviction was upheld.