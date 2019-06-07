Arizona man stole 60 beers in 60 days to support fentanyl habit: police

An Arizona man is facing a dozen charges after admitting that he stole nearly 60 beers in 60 days to pay for his fentanyl habit, police said.

Fabian Olvera Martinez, 24, was arrested in his home in Phoenix late last month after investigators identified him in surveillance footage, court documents said.

Martinez was named as the suspect who stole $3,700 worth of beer between March and May, according to the documents. Police said all but one of the thefts took place at the same Circle K located on 35th Avenue and Thomas Road in Phoenix.

After he was arrested, Martinez allegedly told police he’d sold the beer at $10 a bottle to support his $200 a day fentanyl addiction. Court documents said he would take 2-4 cases of beer at a time, including Michelob, Budweiser, Bud Light, and Tecate.

Martinez has been charged 12 counts of organized retail theft, KTVK reported. He remains in custody with bond set at $7,500, according to the station.