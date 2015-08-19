Arizona man pleads not guilty to charges that he decapitated wife, 2 dogs in attack

An Arizona man has pleaded not guilty to charges that he decapitated his wife and two dogs three weeks ago in an attack in which he also mutilated himself.

Kenneth Dale Wakefield was arraigned Tuesday on charges that he killed 49-year-old Trina Heisch and the dogs at the couple's Phoenix apartment.

Wakefield spoke in a quiet voice during the hearing. His only comments were his response to a request to identify himself.

The bodies were discovered after a neighbor who came to the apartment to check on Heisch noticed that Wakefield was missing his left forearm and an eye.

Wakefield had previously spent 10 years in a state mental hospital after he was found to be guilty, except insane on charges of stabbing of a family member.