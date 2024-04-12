Arizona man hit with fire extinguisher after others hurl one off parking garage: police

An Arizona man's departure from a downtown parking garage was cut short after two people allegedly hurled a fire extinguisher from their rooftop, injuring him.

According to the Gilbert Police Department, a man called police after being hit with an extinguisher on Feb. 25 at 11:44 p.m.

Police said the male victim suffered from minor injuries from the surprise attack.

Authorities said that security footage from the parking garage revealed two suspects.

Police are now asking for the public's assistance in finding the people responsible for the alleged crime.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about case #23-32148 to call the Gilbert Police Department non-emergency line at 480-503-6500.