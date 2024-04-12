Expand / Collapse search
Arizona

Arizona man hit with fire extinguisher after others hurl one off parking garage: police

Police said that the victim suffered from minor injuries from the surprise attack

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
An Arizona man's departure from a downtown parking garage was cut short after two people allegedly hurled a fire extinguisher from their rooftop, injuring him.

According to the Gilbert Police Department, a man called police after being hit with an extinguisher on Feb. 25 at 11:44 p.m.

Police said the male victim suffered from minor injuries from the surprise attack.

ARIZONA WOMAN PLEADS GUILTY TO POISONING AIR FORCE HUSBAND'S COFFEE WITH BLEACH

Suspects

The Gilbert Police Department are searching for two suspects who allegedly hurled a fire extinguisher from a parking garage.  (Gilbert Police Department)

Authorities said that security footage from the parking garage revealed two suspects.

Police are now asking for the public's assistance in finding the people responsible for the alleged crime.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about case #23-32148 to call the Gilbert Police Department non-emergency line at 480-503-6500.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

She is a native of Massachusetts and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.