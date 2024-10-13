Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arizona

Arizona man found dead in Starbucks bathroom after allegedly shooting himself

Several witnesses reported hearing gunshots

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Police in Arizona say a man shot and killed himself in a Starbucks restroom on Saturday.

According to Gilbert Police, witnesses at the Starbucks location said a man was acting erratically and pointed a gun at a person in the store, according to Fox 10.

The man then reportedly walked into the bathroom at the establishment.

ARIZONA DEMOCRATIC PARTY OFFICE SHARED WITH HARRIS-WALZ CAMPAIGN SHOT AT FOR THIRD TIME IN LESS THAN A MONTH

Starbucks

A man shot and killed himself in a Starbucks bathroom in Gilbert, Arizona, on Saturday, police said. (Getty Images)

Several of the witnesses reported that they subsequently heard gunshots.

Gilbert SWAT was called to the store, where they discovered the man dead in the bathroom from self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

"All employees and customers evacuated the business and none of them reported any injuries," according to the police report, Fox 10 reported.

ARIZONA COLLEGE STUDENT ACCUSED IN RANDOM CLASSMATE STABBING HAS ATTEMPTED MURDER CHARGE DROPPED

Starbucks store

SWAT was called to the store and discovered the man dead in the bathroom from self-inflicted gunshot wounds. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police briefly blocked traffic along Santan Village Parkway as they conducted an investigation into the incident.