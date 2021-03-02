Arizona man calls police to report break-in, gets arrested himself after fentanyl, meth found: authorities

An Arizona man who called police to report a possible burglar in his home ended up getting arrested himself in a plot twist after officers discovered a stash of illicit drugs, authorities said.

Responding officers searched the home but found no signs of a break-in, the Phoenix Police Department said on social media. Instead, officers found 6,000 fentanyl pills, 392 grams of meth, $4,685 in cash and a handgun.

"Plot twist," the department wrote. "A man calling to report a possible break-in, finds himself in handcuffs instead."

Police said 42-year-old John Harbison allowed officers to check his apartment after making the call on Sunday, and officers found "a large quantity of drugs in plain view," FOX10 Phoenix reported.

Officers also found drug paraphernalia, including digital scales, small baggies and needles, AZFamily reported, citing court documents.

Harbison was arrested and faces several drug-related charges.