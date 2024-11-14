Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arizona

Arizona firefighters remove boa constrictor from pickup truck: 'Unusual call'

The fire department believes the snake could be someone's pet based on her appearance

Elizabeth Pritchett By Elizabeth Pritchett Fox News
Published
close
Arizona woman finds huge snake in toilet Video

Arizona woman finds huge snake in toilet

In what can only be described as pure, unadulterated nightmare fuel, an Arizona woman came home to find a snake chilling in her toilet. (Credit: Jam Press)

Firefighters in Scottsdale, Arizona, responded to an unusual call on Wednesday after a driver noticed a large snake sticking out from under his pickup truck.

Aaron Ricks, who was driving from Mesa to Scottsdale, called the nonemergency police line after he parked and noticed a large snake – identified as a boa constrictor – sticking its head out from under his truck, FOX 10 Phoenix reported.

"I thought it was a grocery bag or some sort of plastic. Maybe I ran over something," he told the outlet. "So I walked back over to the truck to see what it was, and was totally shocked to see this big ol' snake looking down and looking right back at me."

Police transferred Ricks to the Scottsdale Fire Department and firefighters answered the call.

FLORIDA FIREFIGHTER CAPTURES 40-POUND BOA CONSTRICTOR ‘MENACING’ PEAFOWL IN MIDDLE OF ROAD: VIDEO

Snake hanging from under truck

The Scottsdale Fire Department responded to an odd call on Wednesday after a man discovered a large boa constrictor sticking its head out from under his pickup truck. (Scottsdale Fire Department)

Once they arrived at Ricks' truck, the fire department said crew members "carefully removed the vehicle's undercarriage skid plate" in order to access and remove the boa constrictor.

The snake was not harmed during the removal and was turned over to the Arizona Herpetological Society, the department said.

SOUTH CAROLINA AUTO MECHANIC DISCOVERS 8-FOOT ALBINO BOA COILED AROUND CAR ENGINE

Firefighters holding boa constrictor

Aaron Ricks (left) with Scottsdale firefighters after they removed a boa constrictor from his truck. (Scottsdale Fire Department)

Mason Brill of the Phoenix Herpetological Sanctuary told FOX 10 the snake might have suffered a minor burn from being so close to the truck's motor, but there were no major injuries.

"A lot of times when animals go into engines, it's never good," Brill said. "They get caught in a belt or they get essentially cooked, so this girl is pretty unscathed. Maybe she has a minor burn right here, but nothing too serious."

Boa constrictor sticking head out from under truck

The boa constrictor is believed to be a pet based on her appearance. (Scottsdale Fire Department)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If the snake is somebody's pet, which is what the fire department suggested based on her appearance, Brill said they can contact the sanctuary to arrange for pickup. 

If an owner doesn't come forward, the snake will live the rest of her life at the sanctuary if she can't be adopted out.