Arizona construction boss charged after allegedly slapping woman over scratched countertop

An Arizona construction company owner is facing an assault charge after video surfaced allegedly showing him slapping a woman he accused of scratching a countertop at a job site.

In a video circulating on TikTok, the suspect, identified by police as 46-year-old Brent Hospelhorn, is purportedly seen walking toward the female worker Tuesday at a condominium complex under construction in northern Phoenix.

"Leave! Get the f--- out of my building right now!" Hospelhorn yells at the woman before slapping her across the face.

"You f------ b----," Hospelhorn adds before walking out of the unfinished unit.

The woman who was slapped was identified by 12News as Guadalupe Solano, a wife and mother of three who has been working as an electrician for seven years.

She said the incident happened Tuesday over scratches that appeared on a countertop, which Hospelhorn accused her of doing, according to the station.

Other footage broadcast by the station purportedly showed Hospelhorn yelling at another worker who had asked him about the scratches.

"How do you know that?" a man is heard saying at the start of that video.

"Because she was leaning up against it when I walked into here," Hospelhorn responds, before standing up and getting into that worker’s face and yelling "Don’t you ever f------ question my a--, you understand me?"

The owners of the complex told 12News Hospelhorn’s contract was terminated, and he was immediately removed from the site Wednesday after they learned about the incident.

On Tuesday night, the Phoenix Police Department said in a statement that "one of our officers responded to the call, took a report and arrested the suspect for assault.

"This suspect was cited in lieu of detention, and the suspect is being recommended for charges," the statement added.

Police also said there "is an inaccurate narrative spreading which claims lack of action on our part as law enforcement. This is FALSE."

As of Friday, Arizona court records show Hospelhorn is facing an assault charge.

The Arizona Republic reported he owns a company in Scottsdale called BPH Construction LLP.

The original TikTok video that went viral, which the newspaper says was posted by Solano, has text written in Spanish that says, "No one can treat you like this, even if they're the owner simply because the cabinet was scratched."

Solano told 12News she isn’t returning to the site. Hospelhorn reportedly has a May 26 court date.