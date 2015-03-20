Arizona child welfare agency review prompted by ignored abuse reports to be released

An independent team named by Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer to review the state's child welfare agency is set to deliver its report to the governor.

The report to be released Friday is expected to identify areas needing improvement and recommend actions to improve the agency.

The so-called CARE team was created by Brewer last month after more than 6,500 abuse and neglect reports were found not to have been investigated at Child Protective Services. The team has been handling those cases and also doing a top-to-bottom review of the agency.

Brewer pulled CPS from its parent agency earlier this month and named the CARE team's leader to run a new child welfare agency reporting directly to her.