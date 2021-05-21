Arizona bounce house goes airborne amid high winds; 4 kids hospitalized: report

At least four children were hospitalized Thursday after strong winds sent a bounce house flying during a party in Arizona, according to reports.

The incident occurred at a residential park in Mesa, about 15 miles east of Phoenix.

Witnesses reported seeing the bounce house being lifted several feet in the air by a strong gust of wind, FOX 10 of Phoenix reported. Several kids were inside the inflatable structure at the time, authorities said, though it was unclear how many.

ARIZONA POLICE OFFICER STRUCK BY VEHICLE NEAR BORDER, AIRLIFTED TO HOSPITAL: REPORT

At least four children, ages 5 to 11, suffered moderate to severe injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital, according to FOX 10. It wasn't immediately known if their injures were life-threatening, a fire department spokesperson told the Arizona Republic newspaper.

PHOENIX ROLLER COASTER STALLS, PROMPTING RESCUE OF 22 RIDERS: REPORT

Police and Mesa Fire and Medical responded to the scene.

Wind gusts in the area approached 22 mph on Thursday afternoon, according to Arizona's Weather Authority.

The incident occurred just days after a bounce house that was secured with stakes and sandbags went airborne during a "dust devil" whirlwind in Paulden, Arizona, about 65 miles southwest of Flagstaff.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said two girls, ages 6 and 7, were playing in the bounce house Sunday when heavy winds carried it about 25 feet in the air, "launching it over a fence and onto a neighboring property."

The 6-year-old girl suffered a broken leg, while the 7-year-old girl suffered neck and back injuries as well as cuts to her face.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Monday, the sheriff's office said the children were recovering at Phoenix Children's Hospital.