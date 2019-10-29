Arizona national forest’s 1-ton boulder called 'Wizard Rock' goes missing

A 1-ton boulder known as the “Wizard Rock” has mysteriously vanished from a national forest in Arizona.

The popular landmark, described as “a beautiful black boulder with white quartz running through it,” went missing two weeks ago from Prescott National Forest, the U.S. Forest Service said Monday in a news release. It was believed someone used “heavy equipment” to remove the boulder.

BOULDER THAT DESTROYED COLORADO HIGHWAY BLASTED APART BY CONSTRUCTION CREW

“It’s unfortunate when we lose a treasure such as the Wizard Rock,” said Sarah Clawson, district ranger for the Bradshaw Ranger District. “Our hope is that it will be returned to us, and these recent recurring events will become an educational opportunity.”

Taking minerals from national forest land is illegal without a valid permit, officials said. But “Wizard Rock” is hardly the first gigantic rock to be taken from federal land.

In 2009, an 80-pound heart-shaped rock was taken from Granite Mountain Wilderness, officials said. It was anonymously returned after a local paper ran a story on its disappearance. More recently, two boulders weighing between 750 to 2,000 pounds were removed in separate incidents.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Officials have asked for the public’s help in finding information about the removal of the "Wizard Rock."