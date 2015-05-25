Arizona Board of Regents to rule on university tuition rates for residents, young immigrants

The Arizona Board of Regents will decide on upcoming tuition rates for the three state universities, including a proposed discounted rate for certain immigrants who have to pay out-of-state fees.

Regents are scheduled to vote Monday on setting tuition fees for the 2015-2016 school year.

The panel will consider a proposal to reduce tuition to 150 percent of in-state tuition for young immigrants who are protected from deportation under a federal program.

The presidents of Arizona State University, University of Arizona and Northern Arizona University all proposed fee or tuition increases last month to make up for millions of dollars in state funding cuts.

Tuition at state universities has more than doubled in the past decade.

Overall, state funding has dropped despite big enrollment increases.