Michigan

Approximately a dozen freight train cars derail near Detroit

Majority of derailed cars were empty, no immediate public threat reported

Associated Press
Published
About a dozen freight train cars derailed Thursday morning from tracks near a rail crossing in southeastern Michigan.

Initial assessments indicate a majority of the derailed cars were empty and there appeared to be no immediate threat to the public, the city of Romulus said in a post on social media.

First responders and Wayne County emergency management officials were on the scene.

At least 10 freight cars have reportedly derailed in Romulus, Michigan. (Fox News)

The city said 10 to 14 cars derailed from the CSX railroad tracks about 9:30 a.m. Thursday about 24 miles southwest of Detroit. Aerial photos showed some of the rail cars tumbled atop others.

There were no reports of injuries and no time given for when the freight cars would be removed from the tracks.

Students from an elementary school and a middle school nearby were transferred to Romulus High School as a precaution, according to the city.