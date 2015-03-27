Appeals Court to Mull Ariz. Immigration Law Nov. 1

PHOENIX (AP) -- A federal appeals court set a Nov. 1 date for hearing arguments in Gov. Jan Brewer's appeal of a ruling that put parts of Arizona's new immigration law on hold.

Brewer asked the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco to reverse the ruling that arose out of a lawsuit by the U.S. Justice Department.

Her lawyers say a judge erred by accepting speculation that the law might burden legal immigrants and by concluding that the federal government would likely prevail.



Justice Department attorneys argue that the law that was designed to draw local police into the fight against illegal immigration is disrupting the United States' relations with Mexico and other countries and that the state law is trumped by federal law.