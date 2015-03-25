Expand / Collapse search
Last Update January 13, 2015

AP PHOTOS: Fire devastates Jersey shore towns hard-hit by Superstorm Sandy

By | Associated Press

Furious efforts to restore a Jersey shore boardwalk hard-hit by Superstorm Sandy last year were undone Thursday by a wind-whipped fire that wiped out more than 50 businesses in Seaside Park and Seaside Heights. Firefighters worked for hours to bring the 6-alarm blaze that began in a frozen custard stand under control.

Here's a gallery of images from the blaze and early glimpses of the damage.

