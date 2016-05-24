Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee
May 25, 2016

AP Newsbreak: Tennessee's new prison stops taking inmates

Associated Press
    Trousdale Turner Correctional Center is shown Tuesday, May 24, 2016, in Hartsville, Tenn. Tennessee's newest prison has had to halt new admissions after just four months of full operation. A memorandum from a state prison official about the privately run facility says guards there do not have control of the housing units, aren't counting inmates correctly, and are sending them to solitary confinement for no documented reason. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee's newest prison has stopped taking inmates after just four months of full operation. Records obtained by The Associated Press suggest why.

State corrections officials and the private prisons operator confirm that the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center temporarily halted new admissions two weeks ago, leaving the 2500-inmate prison about two-thirds full.

On Tuesday, a spokesman for the Corrections Corporation of America blamed growing pains.

Memos obtained by the AP through a request for public documents about the taxpayer-funded facility say the guards were not in control of the housing units, were not counting inmates correctly, were putting inmates in solitary confinement for no documented reason, and that a stabbing happened after a guard left a door open.