AP Newsbreak: Tennessee's new prison stops taking inmates

Tennessee's newest prison has stopped taking inmates after just four months of full operation. Records obtained by The Associated Press suggest why.

State corrections officials and the private prisons operator confirm that the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center temporarily halted new admissions two weeks ago, leaving the 2500-inmate prison about two-thirds full.

On Tuesday, a spokesman for the Corrections Corporation of America blamed growing pains.

Memos obtained by the AP through a request for public documents about the taxpayer-funded facility say the guards were not in control of the housing units, were not counting inmates correctly, were putting inmates in solitary confinement for no documented reason, and that a stabbing happened after a guard left a door open.