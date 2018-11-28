Antifa member charged in assault of Marine reservists near ‘We the People’ rally in Philadelphia, reports say

A man believed to be the leader of an Antifa group in Philadelphia was recently charged with assaulting a group of Marine reservists and calling them “Nazis” and “white supremacists.”

Tom Keenan, 33, of Mount Airy, reportedly turned himself in to police last week after investigators released a video that allegedly showed him and two other suspects yelling at the group after a “We the People” rally on Nov. 17 in Philadelphia.

He was charged with two counts each of criminal conspiracy, aggravated assault, terroristic threats and other related offenses, Philadelphia Police confirmed to Fox News.

According to police, U.S. Marine Corps reservists called the cops after a group of “numerous males and females” approached them around 3:20 p.m. the day of the rally.

“The suspects then maced the complainants, and then proceeded to punch and kick them,” police said in a statement. “During the assault, one of the complainant’s had his cell phone stolen by one of the male suspects.”

Some of the suspects were allegedly captured on video from a counter-protest at the “We the People” rally.

It is unclear whether the accusers participated in the “We the People” rally or the counter-protest in any way.

Keenan turned himself in to police on Nov. 20th and was arrested.

According to Philadelphia Magazine, Keenan is believed to part of a local Antifa group – with some blogs and outlets identifying him as a leader of the group.

Police said the case is still open and that they are still investigating the other suspects.