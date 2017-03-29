Anti-Trump vocab test for middle schoolers provokes parental outrage

The mother of an eighth-grade student at a Joliet, Ill., middle school is objecting to a vocabulary test that featured numerous anti-Trump sentences.

Rebecca Ann Gomez posted a photo of a quiz that was given to her daughter by a Timber Ridge Middle School teacher in which a cluster of fill-in-the-blank vocab questions were riddled with anti-Trump indoctrination, according to Plainfield Patch.

"This is (unacceptable) to put her views into our children's head (no) matter what her side is," Gomez wrote in a recent Facebook post. "I am one unhappy parent!"

Questions that were on the test include:

? There is great ( ) among Americans, especially those who are strong supporter (sic) of President Trump and those who are against him.

? The President of the United States ( ) accused the media of covering up terrorist attacks in European countries.

? I have ( ) to seek out non-biased news so that I am a well-educated and informed citizen.

? It was difficult for me to ( ) my feeling (sic) when I learned that Donald J. Trump had been voted in as our 45thPresident.

? After reading about President Trump’s immigration ban, I did not realize how ( ) the law can be.

Dozens of people posted comments on Gomez’s Facebook post expressing their disgust over the test questions.

“That is not ok. It doesn’t matter who you voted for, people need to respect the office!” one user wrote. “We are all Americans!”

“Not a Trump fan … but this is wrong,” wrote another user.

“Yeah, no[t] okay on many levels,” yet another posted. “Imagine how much trouble a teacher would get into if they shared their conservative beliefs in this manner.”

Gomez told the Patch news site that her daughter was given the test a month ago and that she received it back last Wednesday.

"I was just mortified," Gomez said to the local news site. "I was shocked when I actually saw the questions -- I couldn't believe that a teacher would write those questions."

The mother also said that she met with school officials late last week and was told that administrators had already spoken with the teacher.

"We're not looking to get her fired or anything," Gomez said, adding, "I wanted to get this out there because this kind of stuff is not appropriate for school."

School district official Tom Hernandez told Patch that the administration was “aware of the quiz,” but declined to provide further comment.

“We are conducting an inquiry and review of the matter and if warranted, we take appropriate disciplinary action,” he said.

Gomez hopes that the incident will lead to a new policy where political views are banned from the classroom and lesson plans.

“It's all in the media, we don't need this in the classroom," Gomez said.