Anti-Israel demonstrators set up unapproved encampment outside Los Angeles City Hall: police

Anti-Israel protesters established an encampment in front of Los Angeles City Hall Monday night, as similar demonstrations continue in various cities across the U.S., including on college campuses.

More than a dozen tents were seen lining up outside the City Hall building in downtown Los Angeles, California, according to Fox 11. Los Angeles Police Department officers were later seen dismantling some tents.

The protesters were demanding the City Council call for Israel to withdraw from Gaza and for the city to disclose and divest of any financial ties to Israel amid the ongoing war in the Middle East between Hamas terrorists and Israeli forces, which started after Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on the Jewish State.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the demonstration was not approved by the city.

"There is a non-permitted demonstration occurring in the Civic Center portion of DTLA. Please use caution in the area due to people in the roadway," LAPD's Central Division wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The LAPD issued a tactical alert at around 9 p.m., meaning officers would take an all-hands-on-deck approach to prevent the encampment from growing.

Officers were seen touring the encampment and taking pictures. They later set up a barricade in front of LAPD headquarters, which is located across the street from the protest, before dismantling some of the tents..