Andrew Pollack, father of Parkland victim, posts heartbreaking photo on Twitter

Andrew Pollack, the father of one of the 17 people killed at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, posted a photograph on Twitter that included his sons and daughter, Meadow, and captioned the picture: “happier times for me when I was able to smile.”

Pollack took to social media to wish his followers a Happy Father’s Day.

Pollack has said he has been focused on holding people accountable – the Broward School Board and superintendent as well as coaches at the school and the school’s resource officer who never stormed the building.

“The families, like myself, we live it every day, so February 14th doesn’t make a difference to me,” Pollack told Fox News last February. “I wake up in the morning and my daughter’s not there and I have to feel that pain all through the day. Every day, I have to fight to get through the day.”