'Anarchist’ Florida woman arrested for destroying Trump campaign signs, says she 'snapped'

Florida authorities arrested a woman who identified herself as an “anarchist” after she damaged Trump campaign signs on private property.

A Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputy was on patrol along the Palm Coast Parkway on Saturday when he saw a woman trying to destroy the signs.

The woman told the deputy that she was “tired of the lies,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement on Facebook.

The woman identified herself as Tonya McRae, 42, after the deputy told her it was illegal to provide a false name, which she initially provided.

TRUMP SAYS 'WEAK LEADERSHIP' IN DEM CITIES COULD ALLOW ELECTION UNREST: 'THE OTHER SIDE IS RADICALIZED'

McRae also identified herself as an anarchist when she explained to authorities why she was trying to destroy the signs. She said that she “kind of snapped,” and that she was set off by a sign reading “Women for Trump.”

“I don’t believe, like, if you’re a woman for Trump – he’s a misogynist, he doesn’t respect women, in my opinion,” McRae said. “So I’m like, ‘That’s bull (expletive),’ so I pulled that out, then the one behind it that says ‘Trump 2020,’ I tried to pull that (expletive) out but (the deputy) saw me and he stopped me.”

VOTERS HEAD TO POLLS TUESDAY WITH MORE THAN 98M BALLOTS ALREADY CAST

The officers questioned McRae when she said she had never been in trouble before, asking, “Isn’t that what anarchy is?”

McRae was arrested and charged with criminal mischief and providing a false name to law enforcement.

“Emotions are high this election season, but it’s almost over,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Overall, the community has done a good job being respectful of the beliefs and opinions of others.”

“Please continue to do so,” Staly added. “We have had sporadic reports of vandalism and theft of political signs of all parties.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Staly reminded residents that “the best way to show your opinion is by voting.”