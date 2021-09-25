Amtrak train derails in Montana, leaving at least 3 dead: report

At least three Amtrak passengers were killed and more than 50 injured in Montana on Saturday when their train derailed, according to reports.

The fatalities were confirmed by the Liberty County Sheriff’s Department, FOX Television Stations confirmed.

Amtrak was working with local authorities to "transport injured passengers" and "safely evacuate all other passengers," Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams said in a statement to Fox News.

The statement read:

"At approximately 4 pm MT, Empire Builder train 7/27 derailed operating near Joplin, MT. There are approximately 146 passengers and 16 crew members onboard, with injuries reported. The train consisted of two locomotives and 10 cars, with seven of those cars derailing. Amtrak is working with the local authorities to transport injured passengers, and safely evacuate all other passengers.

As a result of the derailment, Empire Builder trains 7/27 and 8/28 originating on Sat. Sept. 25 are cancelled between Minot, ND (MOT) and Shelby, MT (SBY). Additionally, on Sunday, Sept. 26, westbound Empire Builder train 7 will terminate in Minneapolis, MN (MSP) and eastbound Empire Builder train 8 will originate in Minneapolis, MN (MSP). No substitute transportation is available."

FREAK ACCIDENT AT BART RAIL STATION LEAVES SAN FRANCISCO DOG OWNER DEAD

Images from the derailment scene, which were shared on social media, show train cars tipped over and dozens of people surrounding the aftermath. The derailment occurred on the Empire Builder line, which runs between Seattle and Chicago with a stop in Spokane, Washington.

A local news director reported that passengers were "trapped" inside.

The incident occurred between the Havre and Shelby stops in Montana.

This breaking news story is developing. Check back for updates.