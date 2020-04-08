Pennsylvania clinic launches drive-through coronavirus testing for Amish, Mennonites on horses and buggies

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A small coronavirus drive-through testing station has now been set up to serve Pennsylvania’s Amish and Mennonite communities.

The Central Pennsylvania Clinic is overseeing the operation in Belleville because it wants to make sure rapid testing for the disease is available for everyone, including those who travel by horses and buggies, according to Vice News.

“We already have a relationship with this community, and testing is an opportunity to raise awareness about the need for isolation of vulnerable individuals,” D. Holmes Morton, the clinic’s founder, told the website.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The clinic has administered 65 tests since drive-through testing began last week, CNN reports. It has partnered with the Contamination Source Identification start-up, which has developed a new way to test for the virus.

"Our test, the CSI-Dx test system, directly detects the viral genome of Covid-19," said Regina Lamendella, a co-founder of the company and biology professor at Juniata College.

"With this test, we're able to see the entire viral genome and how it's changing and what strains are floating around," she added. "Keeping up with that evolution of the pathogen is going to be very important because we know the type of pathogen it is... can change very quickly."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Morton hopes the testing will help the community “get ahead of the infection" before it could worsen there.

“This is also to educate them about the risk of having gatherings, whether its church or weddings or funerals,” he told CNN.