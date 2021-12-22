These Americans are giving up on New Year’s resolutions in 2022

Americans who spoke with Fox News seemed to be fed up with New Year’s resolutions.

"I don’t like doing the resolutions because they never seem to work out," Chad told Fox News.

"No, I don’t believe in that," Gretchen, of Kansas, said.

Don, from Washington state, is keeping it simple in 2022: "Just stay on this side of the Earth."

Emmanuel, owner of Black Filigree Tattoo shop in Yuma, Arizona, has more ambitious plans.

"We’re actually opening another shop across the street," Emmanuel said. "I’m hoping to get that done within the first two months of the next year."

Larry told Fox News he is too old for resolutions.

"I think I wore that out," he said. "I’m just going to keep being Larry."