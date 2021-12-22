Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Digital Originals
Published

These Americans are giving up on New Year’s resolutions in 2022

Americans tell Fox news resolutions ‘never seem to work out.’

Matt Leach
By Matt Leach | Fox News
close
WATCH NOW: Americans giving up on New Year's resolutions in 2022 Video

WATCH NOW: Americans giving up on New Year's resolutions in 2022

YUMA, Ariz. – Americans who spoke with Fox News seemed to be fed up with New Year’s resolutions.

"I don’t like doing the resolutions because they never seem to work out," Chad told Fox News.

Chad speaks to Fox News about New Year's resolutions.

Chad speaks to Fox News about New Year's resolutions.

"No, I don’t believe in that," Gretchen, of Kansas, said.

Don, from Washington state, is keeping it simple in 2022: "Just stay on this side of the Earth."

SHOULD AMERICANS CANCEL NEW YEAR'S EVE PLANS? FAUCI SAYS IT DEPENDS

Don from Washington  speaks to Fox News

Don from Washington  speaks to Fox News (Matt Leach/Fox Digital)

Emmanuel, owner of Black Filigree Tattoo shop in Yuma, Arizona, has more ambitious plans.

Emmanuel speaks to Fox News about New Year's resolutions.

Emmanuel speaks to Fox News about New Year's resolutions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We’re actually opening another shop across the street," Emmanuel said. "I’m hoping to get that done within the first two months of the next year."

WATCH HERE:

WATCH NOW: Americans giving up on New Year's resolutions in 2022 Video

Larry told Fox News he is too old for resolutions. 

"I think I wore that out," he said. "I’m just going to keep being Larry."

Matt Leach is a Fox Digital Originals reporter based in Tampa, FL.

Your Money