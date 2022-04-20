Expand / Collapse search
Americans celebrate unofficial 4/20 cannabis holiday with events, discounts, social media posts

Many believe the origins of the holiday began in 1970s California

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
Americans flocked to social media and public spaces on Wednesday to celebrate 4/20, an unofficial holiday dedicated to smoking and celebrating marijuana.

Social media users across multiple platforms rang in the holiday by posting pictures of their marijuana and smoking accessories, and many called for the legalization of the drug nationwide.

An activist rolls a joint during a protest against the prohibition of bearing a minimum dose of marijuana for personal use (Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP)        (Photo credit should read RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP via Getty Images)

HOUSE VOTES TO DECRIMINALIZE MARIJUANA AT FEDERAL LEVEL

"Happy 420," XXL magazine posted along with a picture of actor Seth Rogen alongside rappers Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa smoking marijuana "blunts."

DRUG DEALER WHO SOLD RAPPER MAC MILLER FENTANYL-LACED PILLS SENTENCED TO MORE THAN A DECADE IN PRISON
 

Police in New York will no longer seize marijuana, make arrests or issue tickets to travelers in airports with low amounts of cannabis. 

Police in New York will no longer seize marijuana, make arrests or issue tickets to travelers in airports with low amounts of cannabis.  (iStock)

In San Francisco, where marijuana is legal, KABC-TV reported that thousands of people are expected to gather at Hippie Hill and Robin Williams meadow to engage in 420 themed events complete with licensed marijuana vendors.

The cannabis holiday also found a home in politics where Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke asked his followers to donate $4.20 to help his campaign legalize marijuana in Texas.

Companies across the country handed out discounts for the holiday including Jimmy Johns who gave customers price breaks on sandwiches based on how "high" they are elevation wise. The hot wings company Wingstop is offering customers a 4/20 inspired flavor called "Blazed & Glazed" which is available until April 22.

"Historically 4/20 has been a time to celebrate cannabis. Recently, 4/20 has evolved from just a celebration to a time to push sales and works similar to holiday for us," Guy Rocourt, CEO of Papa & Barkley Kitchen told Nasdaq.com. "We offer discounts, promotions, and unique 4/20 holiday products, and throw events all month long. As a result, April is usually one of our highest sales months of the year."

FILE - This Feb. 17, 2016 file photo shows marijuana plants at a home in Honolulu. Hawaii is among the bluest of states, but when it comes to legalizing marijuana, it is out of step with liberal stalwarts such as California and Vermont. A bill that would legalize marijuana in the islands faces significant obstacles from leaders worried about contradicting federal law and jeopardizing Hawaii’s existing medical marijuana program. It faces a Friday, March 1, 2019, deadline to pass committee. (AP Photo/Marina Riker, File)

The exact origins of the 420 holiday are unknown but many believe it originated in California in the 1970s when teenagers would ritualistically smoke marijuana at 4:20 each day and the term 420 ultimately became synonymous with the drug and promoted by bands like The Grateful Dead. 

Marijuana is currently legal in 37 states but remains a crime at the federal level. Earlier this month, the House of Representatives passed a bill decriminalizing marijuana federally that was supported by 3 Republicans and opposed by two Democrats.

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

