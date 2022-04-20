Americans celebrate unofficial 4/20 cannabis holiday with events, discounts, social media posts

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Americans flocked to social media and public spaces on Wednesday to celebrate 4/20, an unofficial holiday dedicated to smoking and celebrating marijuana.

Social media users across multiple platforms rang in the holiday by posting pictures of their marijuana and smoking accessories, and many called for the legalization of the drug nationwide.

"Happy 420," XXL magazine posted along with a picture of actor Seth Rogen alongside rappers Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa smoking marijuana "blunts."

In San Francisco, where marijuana is legal, KABC-TV reported that thousands of people are expected to gather at Hippie Hill and Robin Williams meadow to engage in 420 themed events complete with licensed marijuana vendors.

The cannabis holiday also found a home in politics where Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke asked his followers to donate $4.20 to help his campaign legalize marijuana in Texas.

Companies across the country handed out discounts for the holiday including Jimmy Johns who gave customers price breaks on sandwiches based on how "high" they are elevation wise. The hot wings company Wingstop is offering customers a 4/20 inspired flavor called "Blazed & Glazed" which is available until April 22.

"Historically 4/20 has been a time to celebrate cannabis. Recently, 4/20 has evolved from just a celebration to a time to push sales and works similar to holiday for us," Guy Rocourt, CEO of Papa & Barkley Kitchen told Nasdaq.com. "We offer discounts, promotions, and unique 4/20 holiday products, and throw events all month long. As a result, April is usually one of our highest sales months of the year."

The exact origins of the 420 holiday are unknown but many believe it originated in California in the 1970s when teenagers would ritualistically smoke marijuana at 4:20 each day and the term 420 ultimately became synonymous with the drug and promoted by bands like The Grateful Dead.

Marijuana is currently legal in 37 states but remains a crime at the federal level. Earlier this month, the House of Representatives passed a bill decriminalizing marijuana federally that was supported by 3 Republicans and opposed by two Democrats.