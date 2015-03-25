American pilot of downed spy plane to get posthumous Silver Star

The American pilot whose spy plane was shot down in 1960 over the Soviet Union is set to receive a Silver Star posthumously.

A ceremony to award the third-highest combat military decoration for valor to Francis Gary Powers is scheduled June 15 at the Pentagon.

An Air Force report last year said that the U-2 pilot distinguished himself with his gallantry during harsh interrogation in Soviet prisons.

Powers was swapped for a Soviet spy in February 1962 in Berlin. He died in a 1977 helicopter crash.

Powers posthumously was awarded a military POW medal and a CIA medal in 2000, after incident records were unsealed.

His son, Francis Gary Powers Jr., told the Bristol Herald Courier that the award is a wonderful honor and that the family is humbled.