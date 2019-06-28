American man who reportedly stored his wife's remains in cooler gets 9-year sentence for child pornography

A U.S. judge sentenced a man who was found in a Kansas storage unit with his two children and his wife’s dismembered body to nine years behind bars over child pornography -- a sentence unrelated to his wife’s death.

Justin Rey, 26, was convicted of sexual exploitation, child endangerment and child misconduct in January, according to WDAF-TV.

Jessica Monteiro Rey, his wife, died in 2017 after childbirth in a Kansas City hotel room, although Rey has also claimed the death was a suicide.

MAN TESTIFIED HE CHOPPED UP WIFE'S BODY TO PROTECT HIS FAMILY: 'IT'S SOMETHING I HAD TO DO'

Police arrested Rey after they found him staying in a U-Haul facility with his newborn and 2-year-old daughter, his wife's remains in a cooler. Rey was planning to take his wife's remains to Arizona for a religious ceremony on a Native American reservation, according to authorities.

He gave investigators his phone as evidence for trial after police suspected him of killing his wife. Though a coroner was reportedly unable to pinpoint her cause of death, Rey was charged in connection with child pornography.

Investigators are said to have found explicit photographs of underage girls on his phone.

MAN IN '15 MOST WANTED' FUGITIVE LIST CAPTURED AFTER 16 YEARS ON THE RUN FOR MURDERS

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rey will end up serving only 84 months of his nine-year prison term, after receiving a 20-month credit for the time he had already served.

Judge Brenda Cameron declared that Rey would have to register himself as a life-long sex offender as a punishment, along with his sentence.





Fox News’ Kira Grant and The Associated Press contributed to this report.