American, Frontier planes clip wings at Logan International Airport in Boston

An investigation is underway after two planes operated by American Airlines and Frontier Airlines clipped wings on the tarmac at Logan International Airport in Boston on Monday.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), it happened around noon. An American Airlines Boeing 777 was being towed when it struck the wingtip of a Frontier Airlines Airbus A321 that was parked at the gate.

"While pulling into its gate at Boston (BOS), American Airlines flight 109, with service from LHR to BOS, made contact with a nearby parked aircraft," a spokesperson for American Airlines said in a statement to Fox News.

The airline said there were no reported injuries, and customers deplaned the aircraft shortly after.

"The aircraft has been removed from service for inspection by our maintenance team. We apologize to our customers for any inconvenience this caused," the statement continued.

The Frontier flight was en route to Dallas, and the American Airlines flight arrived in Boston from London.

The FAA said the incident happened "in an area that's not under air traffic control," but said the agency is investigating.

A spokesperson for Boston Logan International Airport said this was a minor incident.

The airport added that both planes were deboarded and needed to be checked for damage.

A spokesperson for Frontier Airlines said in a statement to Fox News Digital that all impacted customers will be given a $100 future travel credit, as well as the option to either rebook on Frontier or receive a full refund.

In addition, Frontier said all those who have opted to rebook with Frontier can request a hotel voucher and that they will be providing meal vouchers as well.

This incident comes as millions of people are expected to travel across the U.S. this week for Thanksgiving.

Nearly 80 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more this Thanksgiving, with peak travel days falling on the Tuesday and Wednesday before the holiday and the Sunday afterward, according to AAA.

AAA is expecting air travel to break records in 2024, estimating 5.84 million people catching flights at airports across the country.

The Transportation Security Administration said it, too, was preparing for what could be the busiest Thanksgiving travel period on record.

"Thanksgiving is the busiest holiday for travel, and this year we’re expecting to set new records across the board, from driving to flying and cruising," said Stacey Barber, vice president of AAA Travel, in a news release. "Americans reconnect with family and friends over Thanksgiving, and travel is a big part of that."

FOX Weather's Steven Yablonski contributed to this report.