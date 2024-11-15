Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Southwest Airlines flight struck by bullet prior to takeoff at Dallas airport

A Southwest Airlines spokesperson said no injuries were reported

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
A Southwest Airlines plane was hit by a bullet while preparing to takeoff from Dallas Love Field Airport on Friday evening.

A spokesperson for Southwest Airlines told Fox News Digital that Southwest Airlines Flight 2494 taxied safely back to the terminal at Dallas Love Field after a bullet apparently struck the right side of the aircraft just under the flight deck while the crew was preparing to depart for Indianapolis.

No injuries were reported, the spokesperson said.

A Southwest Airlines plane takes off from Hollywood Burbank Airport on July 25, 2024 in Burbank, California.

A Southwest Airlines plane takes off from Hollywood Burbank Airport on July 25, 2024 in Burbank, California. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Southwest said they will accommodate its customers on another flight and added that law enforcement authorities have been notified. The plane has also been removed from service.

Dallas police confirmed to Fox News Digital that they are investigating the incident. 

This is the second incident involving gunfire striking airplanes this week after a Spirit Airlines flight out of Florida was struck by gunfire on Monday while making a landing in Port-au-Prince in Haiti.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details. 

Fox News Digital reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) but did not immediately receive a response. 

Stepheny Price is a writer for Fox News Digital.