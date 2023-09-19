American Airlines plane hits pickup truck while being towed for parking at Boston airport

An American Airlines plane hit a pickup truck while it was being towed for parking, damaging the aircraft's engine.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that an American Airlines Airbus A319 struck a parked and unoccupied pickup truck on Sept. 16 at around 9:45 p.m. at Boston Logan International Airport.

According to the statement, the plane's #2 engine was damaged.

An American Airlines spokesperson said in a statement that no injuries were reported, adding the plane was taken out of service for inspection and repairs.

The plane was being towed for overnight parking, the American Airlines spokesperson said.

Fox Affiliate Boston 25 News reported that the pickup truck was damaged. The outlet also reported that Massachusetts State Police responded to the incident.

The FAA is investigating the incident.