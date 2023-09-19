Expand / Collapse search
AIR AND SPACE

American Airlines plane hits pickup truck while being towed for parking at Boston airport

An American Airlines spokesperson said in a statement no injuries were reported

Adam Sabes
Published
close
An American Airlines plane hit a pickup truck while it was being towed for parking, damaging the aircraft's engine.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that an American Airlines Airbus A319 struck a parked and unoccupied pickup truck on Sept. 16 at around 9:45 p.m. at Boston Logan International Airport.

According to the statement, the plane's #2 engine was damaged.

An American Airlines spokesperson said in a statement that no injuries were reported, adding the plane was taken out of service for inspection and repairs.

American DFW

American Airlines has signed off on a $4.8 billion lease with Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, which includes funding for a sixth terminal. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

The plane was being towed for overnight parking, the American Airlines spokesperson said.

American Airlines Pilots

American Airlines planes are parked at Pittsburgh International Airport on March 31, 2020, in Imperial, Pa. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, file)

Fox Affiliate Boston 25 News reported that the pickup truck was damaged. The outlet also reported that Massachusetts State Police responded to the incident.

Several planes

PITTSBURGH, PA - MARCH 27:  Jets are parked on runway 28 at the Pittsburgh International Airport on March 27, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Due to decreased flights as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, close to 70 American Airlines planes are being stacked and parked at the airport.  (Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

The FAA is investigating the incident.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital.