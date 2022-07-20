Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Airlines
Published

American Airlines passengers injured after Nashville-bound flight from Florida hits turbulence

The Nashville-bound flight took off from Tampa, Florida, and was diverted to Birmingham, Alabama, because of severe turbulence

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 20

Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Several passengers on a Nashville-bound American Airlines flight were injured Wednesday during rough turbulence.

The flight departed Tampa, Florida, but was diverted to Birmingham International Shuttlesworth Airport in Alabama after hitting turbulence over northern Florida, WBRC-TV reported. 

The Birmingham Fire Rescue Service told the news outlet that 56 passengers were aboard the plane, 10 of whom were evaluated and taken to hospitals with minor injuries

An American Airlines flight from Tampa, Florida, to Nashville, Tennessee, was diverted to Alabama after severe turbulence Wednesday. 

An American Airlines flight from Tampa, Florida, to Nashville, Tennessee, was diverted to Alabama after severe turbulence Wednesday.  (iStock)

Fox News has reached out to the airline, authorities and the airport.   

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The plane was still in Birmingham as of Wednesday afternoon. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.