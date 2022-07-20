American Airlines passengers injured after Nashville-bound flight from Florida hits turbulence

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Several passengers on a Nashville-bound American Airlines flight were injured Wednesday during rough turbulence.

The flight departed Tampa, Florida, but was diverted to Birmingham International Shuttlesworth Airport in Alabama after hitting turbulence over northern Florida, WBRC-TV reported.

The Birmingham Fire Rescue Service told the news outlet that 56 passengers were aboard the plane, 10 of whom were evaluated and taken to hospitals with minor injuries.

Fox News has reached out to the airline, authorities and the airport.

The plane was still in Birmingham as of Wednesday afternoon.