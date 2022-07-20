American Airlines passengers injured after Nashville-bound flight from Florida hits turbulence
The Nashville-bound flight took off from Tampa, Florida, and was diverted to Birmingham, Alabama, because of severe turbulence
Several passengers on a Nashville-bound American Airlines flight were injured Wednesday during rough turbulence.
The flight departed Tampa, Florida, but was diverted to Birmingham International Shuttlesworth Airport in Alabama after hitting turbulence over northern Florida, WBRC-TV reported.
The Birmingham Fire Rescue Service told the news outlet that 56 passengers were aboard the plane, 10 of whom were evaluated and taken to hospitals with minor injuries.
Fox News has reached out to the airline, authorities and the airport.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
The plane was still in Birmingham as of Wednesday afternoon.