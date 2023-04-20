Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

American Airlines employee dies on Texas airport tarmac

The cause of death has not been determined

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
An American Airlines employee died Thursday on a Texas airport tarmac, airport officials said. 

First responders with Austin-Travis County EMS were called to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on the tarmac at Gate 24 Thursday afternoon, officials told Fox News Digital. 

An American Airlines flight

An American Airlines employee died Thursday on the tarmac of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. (Photo by Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images)

The employee was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of death has not been determined. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to American Airlines

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.