American Airlines employee dies on Texas airport tarmac

An American Airlines employee died Thursday on a Texas airport tarmac, airport officials said.

First responders with Austin-Travis County EMS were called to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on the tarmac at Gate 24 Thursday afternoon, officials told Fox News Digital.

PASSENGER'S RECLINED PLANE SEAT SEEN IN TIKTOK VIDEO REAWAKENS DEBATE: 'BANE OF MY EXISTENCE'

The employee was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of death has not been determined.

Fox News Digital has reached out to American Airlines.