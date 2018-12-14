Alton Sterling's eldest son charged with rape of 8-year-old boy

The son of Alton Sterling -- the man killed in a controversial 2016 officer-involved shooting outside a convenience store -- was arrested Wednesday for allegedly raping a child, police said.

Cameron Sterling, 18, is accused of taking an 8-year-old boy he was babysitting on Dec. 8 into a bedroom and raping the child, Baton Rouge police said.

The boy's mother asked Sterling what happened, and Sterling denied any assault took place, The Advocate reported, citing an arrest warrant.

Sterling’s mother told police her son suffers from severe depression and bipolar disorder and might have had a “mental episode” while babysitting, according to WBRZ-TV.

Sterling was booked into East Baton Rouge Prison on a first-degree rape charge, according to WAFB-TV.

Cameron is the eldest son of Alton Sterling, who was killed during an altercation with Baton Rouge police officers after they responded to a report of a man with a gun outside the business.

Video of the 2016 incident went viral and led to the firing of a police officer and the suspension of another.