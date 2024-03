Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A man suffering from an alligator bite in south Florida had to be airlifted to a hospital Sunday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the entrance of Everglades National Park just after 4:45 p.m., WSVN-TV reported.

"Reference an adult male bit by an alligator," a first responder said in radio transmissions, according to the TV station.

The injured victim was located by first responders before being airlifted to Ryder Trauma center at Jackson South Medical Center in Southwest Miami-Dade.

FLORIDA ALLIGATOR CAUGHT DEVOURING 'INVASIVE' PYTHON AT EVERGLADES NATIONAL PARK

The patient is still in the hospital in unknown condition Monday morning, WSVN reports.

"Over the last 10 years, Florida has averaged 8 unprovoked bites per year that are serious enough to require professional medical treatment," the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a fact sheet detailing incidents. "The likelihood of a Florida resident being seriously injured during an unprovoked alligator incident in Florida is roughly only one in 3.1 million."

HALF-MOUTHED ALLIGATOR FINDS NEW HOME AT GATORLAND

The most recent statistics about alligator bites from FWC are from 2022, stating there were a total of 13: two fatal, nine major and two minor.

The Smithsonian National Postal Museum's website says Everglades National Park is "the only place in the world where Alligators coexist with Crocodiles," and that it is the only place in the U.S. where people can see crocodiles due to the mixture of freshwater from Lake Okeechobee and saltwater from the ocean.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Average visitation for the park is 1 million visitors, according to the National Park Service. It is home to 13 endangered species and 10 threatened species.