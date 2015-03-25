Alleged shooter arraigned on murder charge in death of NYC toddler, pleads not guilty

A 23-year-old man who allegedly shot a toddler to death in his stroller on a Brooklyn street was held without bail Saturday on a charge of second-degree murder.

Daquan Breland pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in New York a day after he and Daquan Wright, 19, were arrested in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. in the slaying of 1-year-old Antiq Hennis.

It wasn't clear if either suspect had an attorney. Wright is awaiting arraignment.

Authorities say the boy's parents were pushing him in a stroller while crossing a street in the Brownsville neighborhood of Brooklyn on Sunday evening when gunfire broke out. The child was struck on the left side of his face and pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police believe the child's father was the intended target, and the shooting may have been gang-related.

Anthony Hennis, 21, had just picked up Antiq at the home of the baby's mother, Cherise Miller, to take him to visit Hennis' grandmother, police said. Hennis put the boy in the stroller and was pushing him across the street when four shots were fired, according to police.

New York City Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly said the motive for the shooting is still unclear and the boy's father was not cooperating with the investigation.

Witnesses have said the men were standing in the street when Wright handed the gun to Breland, who they allege pulled the trigger. The gun has not been recovered.

On Friday evening, hundreds attended a funeral for Antiq held at the Grace Funeral Chapel in Ozone Park in Queens.