Alleged 'grandparent scammers' charged in Rhode Island for role in targeting seniors

Two men are facing federal charges for their alleged roles in "grandparent scams" in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, according to the Warwick Police Department.

Jason Rhodes, 34, of Flushing, New York, and Robert Munoz, 29, of Miami, Florida, have been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

The two were released on unsecured bond and GPS monitoring after appearing before a federal magistrate judge on Friday.

Rhodes and Munoz were allegedly operating as couriers and collected approximately $230,000 from unsuspecting seniors.

They were arrested back in March when a victim reported to Warwick police that they had been scammed, which police were able to identify as an ongoing scheme.

The scams often target grandparents or the elderly via phone calls claiming that a loved one needs bail money because they have been arrested. The courier will then attempt to collect the money posing as another family member or attorney.

Warwick police night detectives worked with Special Operations Group, Financial Crimes and Criminal Investigations units, as well as the victims, to set up an operation to capture Rhodes as he was arriving at a victim's residence to collect the victim’s money. It was then that they recognized him from a similar scam that had been reported in Rhode Island.

Detectives were able to take Rhodes into custody following a short foot pursuit. Munoz, who was the alleged getaway driver, was also arrested.

A warrant was then issued for a hotel room in Munoz’s name where the detectives seized evidence connecting the two to other "grandparent scams," $60,000 in cash and other items.

The Warwick Police Department urges anyone who believes they may be a victim of this scam or a similar one to contact their respective police department.

If you or someone you know is aged 60 or older and has been a victim of financial fraud, help is available by calling the National Elder Fraud Hotline: 1-833 FRAUD-11 (1-833-372-8311).