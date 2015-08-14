Alex and Ani jewelry company vice president pleads no contest to theft of Jet Skis

An executive at Rhode Island-based jewelry maker Alex and Ani has pleaded no contest to stealing and then crashing Jet Skis.

Ryan Bonifacino appeared Friday in Newport District Court on a charge of misappropriation of a boat. He was ordered to pay a $500 victim compensation fee, court costs and restitution.

Police say Bonifacino broke into a house, threw a party and stole two Jet Skis with three other people. Police say two of the other people were seriously injured when their Jet Ski struck a rock Aug. 2.

Alex and Ani is based in Cranston and creates eco-conscious jewelry and accessories. Bonifacino is from New York City and is chief marketing officer and a senior vice president.

Bonifacino's attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.