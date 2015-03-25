Albanian mother's deportation put on hold after she defies an order from ICE

An Albanian mother of three young children who is facing deportation from the U.S. has had her case delayed after defying an order from Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials to leave the country.

Cile Precetaj, who immigrated here illegally 13 years ago, was ordered by ICE on Monday to report to Detroit Metro Airport and take a flight out of the country the following day, the Detroit Free Press reports.

But Precetaj, 41, stayed at her home in Troy on Tuesday with her husband, Pjetero Gojcevic, and her three U.S.-born children, ages 4, 6 and 11. Gojcevic said they wanted ICE officials to come and get her.

The agents never came and ICE announced Tuesday afternoon that the case is under review.

“ICE is presently conducting a review of Ms. Precetaj’s case, therefore her removal is not imminent at this time,” agency spokesman Khaalid Walls told the Detroit Free Press.

Precetaj’s lawyer, New York immigration attorney Andrew Johnson, said she has no criminal record.

“This is a good first step. However, we are still confused as to why they are deporting a woman with three U.S.-born kids who has been here for 13 years,” he said.

Precetaj entered the U.S. illegally in 2000 at a border crossing in Port Huron, Mich., and turned herself in to authorities to seek asylum, the Detroit Free Press reports. She said she fled Albania to escape an abusive fiancé and was afraid of being sold into prostitution.

Court records show that an immigration judge in 2007 denied her asylum request, calling it not credible. The U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the ruling in 2008 and denied a request to re-open the case six months ago.

Click for more from the Detroit Free Press.