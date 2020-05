A worker in Alabama died Wednesday after he was pulled in by a wood chipper, a report said.

Brandon Lee Vandyke, 34, was identified as the worker at the Phenix Lumber Co., AL.com reported.

“Officers discovered partial remains of the attendant that went to check on an equipment malfunction,” officials said. The incident occurred at about 4:15 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The report said that there is no criminal investigation.